YARMOUTH – A Jeep Wrangler Unimited crashed into a utility pole sometime after 1:30 PM Monday. The collision happened on Route 6A at Union Street. The pole was broken and Eversource was called to make the scene safe so the vehicle could be towed. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Jeep crashes into utility pole in Yarmouth
December 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
