You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Jeep crashes into utility pole in Yarmouth

Jeep crashes into utility pole in Yarmouth

December 17, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A Jeep Wrangler Unimited crashed into a utility pole sometime after 1:30 PM Monday. The collision happened on Route 6A at Union Street. The pole was broken and Eversource was called to make the scene safe so the vehicle could be towed. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 