HARWICH – Around 7 AM Saturday, a person walking on Bank Street beach spotted a vehicle stuck in the sand. Harwich Police arrived on scene and determined the Jeep belonged to an out-of-town man. Police found out the teenage son with permission had the vehicle for the weekend. HPD called for a tow and the vehicle was removed. Further details were not immediately available.
Jeep found stuck in sand and abandoned at Harwich beach
May 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Drought Continues As Steady Rains Nourish Inland Regions
- Coast Guard Beach Is Once Again On Dr. Beach’s Top Ten List
- Cape chambers of commerce are opposing the upcoming EV regulations in 2026
- Motta Field construction begins Tuesday to include new amenities for the whole community
- Governor Healey issues statement on shooting of Israeli embassy staff
- View election results from Bourne, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans and Eastham
- Beneficiaries were announced for the 2025 Seaside Le Mans, featuring music, food & entertainment
- Steamship term limits, train service on Cape, and more with State Sen. Dylan Fernandes
- Endangered whales gave birth to few babies this year as population declines
- Endangered birds prompt closure of the West Dennis beach parking lot
- Fin Whale carcass laid to rest off Chatham after stranding in Yarmouth
- Cape drought continues despite improvements statewide
- When to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecasts record travel numbers