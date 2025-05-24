You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Jeep found stuck in sand and abandoned at Harwich beach

Jeep found stuck in sand and abandoned at Harwich beach

May 24, 2025

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Around 7 AM Saturday, a person walking on Bank Street beach spotted a vehicle stuck in the sand. Harwich Police arrived on scene and determined the Jeep belonged to an out-of-town man. Police found out the teenage son with permission had the vehicle for the weekend. HPD called for a tow and the vehicle was removed. Further details were not immediately available.

