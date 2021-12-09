Joint operation captures Illinois double-murder suspect in Hyannis



HYANNIS – A joint operation by state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies led to the capture on Cape Cod today of a fugitive wanted for a double homicide last month in Illinois.

Carl Curry, 33, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. today after he came out of a house at 418 Pitchers Way in Hyannis.

Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, US Marshals from the Boston Office, members of a US Marshals task force, and Barnstable Police Officers converged on that address this morning after the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Federal Task Force developed information that indicated Curry was likely hiding out there with relatives.

Once at the residence, the team made contact with the homeowner, who denied them entry to the house. Troopers, Marshals and Officers set up a perimeter outside the home and maintained contact with the homeowner. After about an hour, CURRY emerged from the home and was taken into custody.

Curry is wanted on a warrant out of Riverside, Illinois for two counts of murder stemming from the Nov. 13, 2021 shooting deaths of a 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man inside a residence in Riverside, Illinois. The ensuing investigation by Riverside Police identified CURRY as the shooter and the murder warrant issued on Nov. 19.

The USMS Great Lakes Regional Federal Task Force began assisting in tracking Curry, leading to information that he was likely in Hyannis. The US Marshals Boston Office and MSP VFAS then began assisting on the case.

Following his arrest, Curry was transported to the Barnstable Police Station, where he was booked as a fugitive from justice. In addition to the murders, CURRY faces a charge of violating his parole from a prior conviction.

Prosecutors will work to have Curry rendited to Illinois to face the murder and parole violation charges.