Just in: Crash closes section of Route 28 in Osterville

Just in: Crash closes section of Route 28 in Osterville

July 11, 2025

OSTERVILLE – A traffic crash shutdown a section of Falmouth Road (Route 28). The collision happened about 8:50 PM Friday closing the highway between Osterville/West Barnstable Road and South County Road. No serious injuries were reported.

