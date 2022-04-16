MASHPEE – A broken pole left electrical lines in trees and arcing started a brush fire. It happened sometime before 1 PM in the area of Route 130 & Ashumet Road. Fire crews worked quickly and were able to keep the flames away from homes in the area. Eversource was responding to mitigate the situation.
Downed pole and wires sparks brush fire that briefly threatened homes in Mashpee
April 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Edaville Family Theme Park For Sale, Will Open for Anniversary Events
- Putin’s Pollock: US Seafood Imports Fuel Russian War Machine
- Climate Bill Passes in State Senate
- Sunday Journal – Plimoth Patuxet Celebrating 75th Anniversary
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum of Natural History
- Sunday Journal – Women in Business with the Cape Cod Cooperative Bank’s Lisa Oliver
- Russia Loses Warship, Says Will Increase Attacks on Kyiv
- Plimoth Patuxet Celebrates 75th Anniversary
- Senior Group Advocates for Increased Caregiver Wages
- Drivers Advised to Avoid Work Zone Accidents
- New Surveys Will Provide Insight on Cape’s Childcare Needs
- Massachusetts Senate Debating Sweeping Climate Change Bill
- Stranded Risso’s Dolphin Released Off Provincetown