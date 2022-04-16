You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed pole and wires sparks brush fire that briefly threatened homes in Mashpee

Downed pole and wires sparks brush fire that briefly threatened homes in Mashpee

April 16, 2022

MASHPEE – A broken pole left electrical lines in trees and arcing started a brush fire. It happened sometime before 1 PM in the area of Route 130 & Ashumet Road. Fire crews worked quickly and were able to keep the flames away from homes in the area. Eversource was responding to mitigate the situation.

