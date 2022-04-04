You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed utility pole snarls traffic on section of Route 151 in Mashpee

Downed utility pole snarls traffic on section of Route 151 in Mashpee

April 4, 2022

MASHPEE – A utility pole was brought down on Route 151 in Mashpee sometime before 9 AM Monday. Construction equipment reportedly toppled the pole. Traffic was affected on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Old Barnstable Road and Frank E. Hicks Drive. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Eversource was called to make repairs.

