MASHPEE – A utility pole was brought down on Route 151 in Mashpee sometime before 9 AM Monday. Construction equipment reportedly toppled the pole. Traffic was affected on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Old Barnstable Road and Frank E. Hicks Drive. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Eversource was called to make repairs.
Downed utility pole snarls traffic on section of Route 151 in Mashpee
April 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
