FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at Fuller Field in Falmouth, the home of the Falmouth Commodores baseball club. The fire was reported about 6:45 PM Saturday and appeared to involve the concession stand at 790 Main Street. Crews were able to quickly get the flames knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Just in: Fire breaks out at concession stand at Falmouth baseball field
October 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
