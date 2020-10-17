You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Just in: Fire breaks out at concession stand at Falmouth baseball field

Just in: Fire breaks out at concession stand at Falmouth baseball field

October 17, 2020

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at Fuller Field in Falmouth, the home of the Falmouth Commodores baseball club. The fire was reported about 6:45 PM Saturday and appeared to involve the concession stand at 790 Main Street. Crews were able to quickly get the flames knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 