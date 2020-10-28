HYANNIS – Officials are on the scene of what is described as a large excavator that tipped over in Hyannis sometime after 10:30 AM Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Bearse’s Way and Pitcher’s Way. It appeared the excavator tipped over while being unloaded from a flatbed. No injuries were reported.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Just in: Large excavator tips over in Hyannis
October 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
