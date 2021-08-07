You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge

Several injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge

August 7, 2021

PLYMOUTH – Ambulances from Bourne and Sandwich were among at least 4 called to respond to a multi-vehicle crash in Plymouth. The crash happened about noon Saturday on Route 3 SB at milemarker 1.9. There were reports of one vehicle on its side. The severity of injuries was not immediately clear but two of the ambulances reportedly transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the crash. Traffic headed towards Cape Cod was heavily backed up.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 