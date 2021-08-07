Several injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge

PLYMOUTH – Ambulances from Bourne and Sandwich were among at least 4 called to respond to a multi-vehicle crash in Plymouth. The crash happened about noon Saturday on Route 3 SB at milemarker 1.9. There were reports of one vehicle on its side. The severity of injuries was not immediately clear but two of the ambulances reportedly transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the crash. Traffic headed towards Cape Cod was heavily backed up.