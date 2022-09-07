You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable

September 7, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Lower photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

