BOURNE – A juvenile was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne about 12:45 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street at Academy Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to Hasboro Children’s Hospital in Providence. Bourne Police requested crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Juvenile struck by car in Bourne
April 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts RMV Accepting Walk-Ins For REAL ID
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Merging With Cape Cod Chamber
- Scientists Report Mixed Outlook for Right Whale Calving Season
- Longnook Beach Project Completed
- Fall River Bishop Reflects On Passing Of Pope Francis
- The Columns In Dennis Turned Into Housing
- Yarmouth Partners With Environmental Firm To Create Green Infrastructure
- Hog Island Beer Buying Mayflower Brewing
- Seal Moving From Woods Hole Aquarium
- YMCA Cape Cod Receives $2 Million For Upper Cape Facility
- Cape Summer Outlook Tempered by Tariffs, Federal Layoffs
- Mice, No Space, and Broken Boilers—Mashpee Police Say They Need New Station
- Measles Vaccination Clinics Scheduled On Cape Cod