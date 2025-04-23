You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Juvenile struck by car in Bourne

Juvenile struck by car in Bourne

April 23, 2025

BOURNE – A juvenile was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne about 12:45 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street at Academy Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to Hasboro Children’s Hospital in Providence. Bourne Police requested crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

