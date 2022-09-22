You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth

Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth

September 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 