FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth
September 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto
- House to Vote on Election Law Overhaul in Response to Jan. 6
- Strawberry Hill Road Pump Station Construction Update
- Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms
- Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable
- Harwich Housing Efforts Impacted by Lack of Rentals
- Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection
- AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Drop 12 Cents
- Migrants Sue Florida Governor Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights
- Texas Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha’s Vineyard
- Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety
- Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections
- Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements