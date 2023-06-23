You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing off Wellfleet

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing off Wellfleet

June 23, 2023

WELLFLEET – The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who capsized off Bound Brook Island in Wellfleet sometime after 1 PM Friday. The vessel brought the victim into Pamet Harbor in Truro to meet an ambulance to be evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

