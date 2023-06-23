WELLFLEET – The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who capsized off Bound Brook Island in Wellfleet sometime after 1 PM Friday. The vessel brought the victim into Pamet Harbor in Truro to meet an ambulance to be evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing off Wellfleet
June 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
