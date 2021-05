HARWICH – A kayaker was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia after capsizing off Harwich around 9:30 AM Tuesday. The victim was brought into Saquatucket Harbor and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

This is the second water rescue this morning on the Cape (see related story here). Officials are pleading with people to understand that despite the early summer like warmth, the water remains dangerously cold.