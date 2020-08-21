Kayakers assisted in separate incidents Friday afternoon

CAPE COD – Stiff winds made it a difficult day for kayaks on the water. In Orleans, several kayakers were assisted after setting out in Pleasant Bay and then running into trouble getting back to shore. Orleans and Chatham rescuers and harbormasters responded and all parties were rescued.

Meanwhile, in Barnstable about 4 PM, two kayakers capsized in Barnstable Harbor. Fortunately both were wearing life preservers and Barnstable Fire and the Barnstable Harbormaster along with a Good Samaritan brought both victims to shore safely.

In Truro, a windsurfer’s sail was apparently broken prompting calls to 911 late Friday afternoon. Truro Police and Fire responded to Fisher Beach where the man was able to make it to shore on his own.