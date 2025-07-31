Updated 10 PM: Officials respond to several water rescue incidents across the Cape



PROVINCETOWN – As many as four kayakers were rescued after the stiff breeze blew them into the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 2 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the scene along with a Provincetown Harbormaster boat that assisted in retrieving the individuals. No injuries were reported.

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills rescuers responded off Wianno and Sea View Avenues sometime after 3 PM for a sailboat in distress. Two people were reported in the water but were wearing personal floatation devices. The Hyannis Fire Boat also responded to assist. No injuries were reported.

EASTHAM – A Good Samaritan on a kayak rescued a child was getting carried out in the current at Silver Springs Beach on the bayside of Eastham. The victim was brought to shore with no injuries.

FALMOUTH – Three children are safe after an incident at Shallow Lake in Falmouth. About 8:15 PM it was reported two kids had gotten blown across the pond and were unable to get back. A third tried to reach them in a small motorboat but got stuck in the mud. A Good Samaritan and Falmouth Firefighters were able to get all three safely back onshore.