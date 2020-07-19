DENNIS – There were a few minutes of frantic searching in Dennis Saturday evening. Around 9:30 PM screams for help were heard coming from the Swan River where kayaks had apparently capsized in the dark. After several minutes it was determined that everyone was safely back on shore and uninjured.
Kayakers safe after capsizing in the Swan River in Dennis
July 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
