Kitchen fire breaks out in Hyannis condo complex

HYANNIS – Fire broke out in a condo complex in Hyannis sometime after 5 PM Monday. The fire was reported at the Shallow Pond Condos at 817 Old Strawberry Hill Road. It reportedly started in an oven and spread to the cabinets above before being extinguished. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Old Strawberry Hill Road was closed in the area due to hoses and apparatus in the street.