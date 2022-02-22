You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire causes extensive damage to home in Falmouth

Kitchen fire causes extensive damage to home in Falmouth

February 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at 55 Elain Avenue in Falmouth about 2 PM Tuesday. Initial reports saw a stove caught fire and extended to some cabinets. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid brought additional firefighters to the scene and to cover the Falmouth fire stations.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 