FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at 55 Elain Avenue in Falmouth about 2 PM Tuesday. Initial reports saw a stove caught fire and extended to some cabinets. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid brought additional firefighters to the scene and to cover the Falmouth fire stations.
Kitchen fire causes extensive damage to home in Falmouth
February 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
