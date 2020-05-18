You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire damages apartment in West Dennis

May 17, 2020

WEST DENNIS – A kitchen fire damaged an apartment in West Dennis around 10:15 PM Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to the Sout Cape Apartments at 691 Route 28. A stove top fire was put out with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Crews checked to see if the fire extended to the cabinets above the stove. No injuries were reported.

