WEST DENNIS – A kitchen fire damaged an apartment in West Dennis around 10:15 PM Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to the Sout Cape Apartments at 691 Route 28. A stove top fire was put out with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Crews checked to see if the fire extended to the cabinets above the stove. No injuries were reported.
Kitchen fire damages apartment in West Dennis
May 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
