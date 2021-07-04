You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire damages home in Falmouth

Kitchen fire damages home in Falmouth

July 4, 2021

FALMOUTH – A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a home in Falmouth late Sunday afternoon. The homeowner was able put out much of the fire at 14 Morris Street. Firefighters opened up a wall to check for fire extension. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 