Kitchen fire damages house in Hyannis

July 24, 2022

HYANNIS – A kitchen fire was reported at a residence at 60 Blackberry Lane in Hyannis around 5:15 PM. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. All of the occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

