HYANNIS – A kitchen fire was reported at a residence at 60 Blackberry Lane in Hyannis around 5:15 PM. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. All of the occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kitchen fire damages house in Hyannis
July 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
