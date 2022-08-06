You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire doused in Chatham

Kitchen fire doused in Chatham

August 6, 2022

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

