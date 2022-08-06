CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Kitchen fire doused in Chatham
August 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
