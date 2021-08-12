You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire reported in Dennis

Kitchen fire reported in Dennis

August 12, 2021

DENNIS – Firefighters were called to 10 Candlewood Lane sometime after 5:30 PM. A kitchen fire caused heavy smoke in the residence. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 