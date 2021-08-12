DENNIS – Firefighters were called to 10 Candlewood Lane sometime after 5:30 PM. A kitchen fire caused heavy smoke in the residence. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Kitchen fire reported in Dennis
August 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wellfleet Introduces Mask Mandate as Delta COVID Variant Spreads
- Biden Team is Seeking Ways to Address Rising Energy Prices
- Barnstable County Addressing Groundwater Chemicals
- Markey: Canal Bridge Replacement Project Aided by New Bill
- Eastham Issues Plastic Bottle Ban Reminder
- Falmouth Mulls Mask Mandate Amid Delta Variant
- Brewster Whitecaps Win Cape Cod Baseball League 2021 Championship
- MBTA gets nearly $860M in federal coronavirus relief funds
- Mashpee Officials Unhappy With Military Communication
- Falmouth Road Race Expected to Cause Ferry Disruption
- Cape Cod Drought Conditions Remain as Rest of State Improves
- Rental Problems Continue as Moratorium Faces Opposition
- Falmouth Road Race Gears Up for In-Person Return