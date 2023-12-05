MASHPEE – A large boat fell off a trailer in Mashpee shortly after 8:30 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Great Neck Road South near the Ockway Boat Ramp. No injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted until the vessel could be hoisted back onto its trailer.
Large boat falls off trailer in Mashpee
December 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
