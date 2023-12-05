You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large boat falls off trailer in Mashpee

December 5, 2023

MASHPEE – A large boat fell off a trailer in Mashpee shortly after 8:30 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Great Neck Road South near the Ockway Boat Ramp. No injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted until the vessel could be hoisted back onto its trailer.

