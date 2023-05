HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an apparent crime scene that spread out to different sections of town Sunday evening. Police first responded to Hamblin’s Pond for a report of shots fired. Then a car fire was reported on Falmouth Road (Route 28) between East Osterville Road and Lumbert Mill Road. A short time later a disturbance was reported at Cape Cod Hospital. It is believed all three incidents are related.

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.