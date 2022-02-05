Large fire reported in Edgartown

EDGARTOWN – A large fire was reported in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard. The blaze was reported around 9:20 AM on Hidden Cove Road. Reports say a 2nd alarm was struck.

Oak Bluffs Police posted that firefighters from several Island towns have responded to a structure fire on Hidden Cove Road in Edgartown. Officers are currently diverting traffic to County Road from Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs. They will update when the roadway is open.

Further details were not immediately available.