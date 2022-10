FALMOUTH – A large police presence was reported on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. Details are sketchy but there was a report of shots fired around 5:30 PM Friday and one person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office to respond. There does not appear tp be any danger to the community.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.