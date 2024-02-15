You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large power outage in Yarmouth as efforts to complete restoration from storm continue

Large power outage in Yarmouth as efforts to complete restoration from storm continue

February 15, 2024

YARMOUTH – Efforts to restore the last handfuls of customers still out from Tuesday’s storm hat a snag in Yarmouth. About 3:30 PM, over 2,800 customers lost power in Yarmouth. Eversource was able to restore all but about 300 of those customers a short time later by switching around the problem. CWN is checking with the utility for further details.

