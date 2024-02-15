YARMOUTH – Efforts to restore the last handfuls of customers still out from Tuesday’s storm hat a snag in Yarmouth. About 3:30 PM, over 2,800 customers lost power in Yarmouth. Eversource was able to restore all but about 300 of those customers a short time later by switching around the problem. CWN is checking with the utility for further details.
Large power outage in Yarmouth as efforts to complete restoration from storm continue
February 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
