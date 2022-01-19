You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gusty winds blamed for large power outage in the Centerville area

Gusty winds blamed for large power outage in the Centerville area

January 19, 2022

CENTERVILLE – About 2,000 Eversource customers lost power sometime around 3:30 PM Wednesday. Firefighters were kept busy responding to activated alarms.

In a statement, Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon tells Cape Wide News that crews are in the Centerville area of Barnstable after windy conditions caused an outage affecting approximately 2,000 customers this afternoon. Eversource was able to isolate the outage and restore power to the majority of customers through smart-switch technology, and their crews will continue working to make repairs to the system and restore power to all remaining customers as quickly as safely possible.

