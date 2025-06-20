You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large tree falls blocking Route 6A in Sandwich

Large tree falls blocking Route 6A in Sandwich

June 20, 2025

SANDWICH – A large tree fell blocking traffic on Route 6A in Sandwich about noon Friday. The incident happened near Discovery Hill Lane. DPW crews were working to try to get at least one lane reopened. Motorists may want to seek alternate routes.

