Large truck and car collide in Bourne

Large truck and car collide in Bourne

April 15, 2020

BOURNE A large truck and collided in Bourne around 3 PM.Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Rosd by the Gallo Ice Arena. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne ansmd State Police. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked.

