Large water main break in Centerville

Large water main break in Centerville

December 11, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A major water main break was reported in Centerville sometime after 9:30 PM Friday evening. The incident shutdown a section of Bay Lane which was flooded and cut water pressure in the neighborhood. Crews were working to repair the main.

