CENTERVILLE – A major water main break was reported in Centerville sometime after 9:30 PM Friday evening. The incident shutdown a section of Bay Lane which was flooded and cut water pressure in the neighborhood. Crews were working to repair the main.
Large water main break in Centerville
December 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
