Large water main break reported in Hyannis

May 23, 2024

HYANNIS – A large water main break was reported in Hyannis about 10 AM Thursday. The break was reported at the intersection of Stevens Street and Bassett Lane. Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

