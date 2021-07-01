You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Late night crash in Harwich under investigation

July 1, 2021

HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a crash late Wednesday night. According to reports a vehicle left Route 28 by the Harwich Port House of Pizza and struck at least one parked car. The woman driving the car was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

