HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a crash late Wednesday night. According to reports a vehicle left Route 28 by the Harwich Port House of Pizza and struck at least one parked car. The woman driving the car was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Late night crash in Harwich under investigation
July 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
