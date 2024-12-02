You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Latest crash at Hyannis intersection under investigation

Latest crash at Hyannis intersection under investigation

December 2, 2024



HYANNIS – At about 11 AM Monday there was a two-vehicle crash at Stevens Street and Bassett Lane in Hyannis. A Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Toyota Camry collided. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. This intersection has 4-way stop signs and this is the second crash there in just over a week. A rollover crash happened at the same intersection on November 24th. Barnstable Police are investigating this latest crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

