Latest crash at Hyannis intersection under investigation





HYANNIS – At about 11 AM Monday there was a two-vehicle crash at Stevens Street and Bassett Lane in Hyannis. A Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Toyota Camry collided. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. This intersection has 4-way stop signs and this is the second crash there in just over a week. A rollover crash happened at the same intersection on November 24th. Barnstable Police are investigating this latest crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN