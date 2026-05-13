Law Enforcement Torch Run happening today

CAPE COD – The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is being held today (Wednesday) on Cape Cod (this story will be updated):



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: We are honored to be the starting location for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. This morning, members of the Provincetown Police Department began the carrying of the Torch at 5:00 AM.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) engages law enforcement worldwide to champion acceptance and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID), starting with their local communities.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional, and World Games. Annually, more than 100,000 law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.



EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: The runners are making their way through town now. Feel free to show some support if you drive by!



ORLEANS – From Eastham Police: Members of the Orleans Police Department accepted the torch hand off from Eastham Police Department for their part in Massachusetts Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics and carried it through town to hand off to members of the Brewster Police Department.

The torch started at 5am this morning in Provincetown and will make its way through roughly 70 miles of the Cape to end in Bourne and is carried as a symbol to help raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.

Well done to all the Cape law enforcement members and volunteers who took part in todays run.



BREWSTER – From Brewster Police: The Special Olympics torch is making its way through Brewster this morning. It is being carried by police officers and other supporters as it goes from Provincetown to Bourne. ￼Members of the Brewster team received it from Orleans a little after 10 AM.



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: The Law Enforcement Torch Run was held today and Brewster Officers handed off the torch to Dennis Officers on Route 6A around 11:30 this morning. After running four and a quarter miles, we handed the torch off to YPD.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional, and World Games. Annually, more than 100,000 law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe



From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Ken Shaffer took this shot at 4:55 AM today in Provincetown, at the start of the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Teams will be running and carrying the Flame of Hope all the way to the MEZZA LUNA RESTAURANT in Bourne. Watch out for them today!