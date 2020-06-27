CENTERVILLE – A lawn mower caught fire in Centerville sometime after 11 AM Saturday. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to the scene in the 400 block of Phinney’s Lane and quickly knocked down the flames which had started to spread to brush near the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Lawn mower catches fire in Centerville
June 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
