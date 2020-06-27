You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lawn mower catches fire in Centerville

Lawn mower catches fire in Centerville

June 27, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A lawn mower caught fire in Centerville sometime after 11 AM Saturday. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to the scene in the 400 block of Phinney’s Lane and quickly knocked down the flames which had started to spread to brush near the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

