FALMOUTH – A lawn mower caught fire which spread to nearby brush in Falmouth. Firefighters responded to the area of Saddleback Lane and Falmouth Woods Road about 1 PM. Crews were able to contain the brush fire and worked to extinguish the lawn mower. No injuries were reported.
Lawn mower fire spreads to brush in Falmouth
April 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
