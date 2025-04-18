You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lawn mower fire spreads to brush in Falmouth

Lawn mower fire spreads to brush in Falmouth

April 18, 2025

FALMOUTH – A lawn mower caught fire which spread to nearby brush in Falmouth. Firefighters responded to the area of Saddleback Lane and Falmouth Woods Road about 1 PM. Crews were able to contain the brush fire and worked to extinguish the lawn mower. No injuries were reported.

