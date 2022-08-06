DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
August 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
