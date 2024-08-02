You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lifeguards rescue reported drowning victim at West Dennis Beach

Lifeguards rescue reported drowning victim at West Dennis Beach

August 2, 2024

DENNIS – Lifeguards rescued a person in distress at West Dennis Beach about 5:30 PM Friday. The victim, who was reportedly conscious, was evaluated by EMTs and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 