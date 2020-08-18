You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lifeguards rescue two from surf at Nauset Beach in Orleans

Lifeguards rescue two from surf at Nauset Beach in Orleans

August 18, 2020

ORLEANS – Lifeguards rescued two people who were in distress in the water at Nauset Beach in Orleans about 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. The two, reported to be a parent and child, appeared to be oaky but were brought to the parking lot to be evaluated by paramedics. Further details were not immediately available.

