ORLEANS – Lifeguards rescued two people who were in distress in the water at Nauset Beach in Orleans about 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. The two, reported to be a parent and child, appeared to be oaky but were brought to the parking lot to be evaluated by paramedics. Further details were not immediately available.
Lifeguards rescue two from surf at Nauset Beach in Orleans
August 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
