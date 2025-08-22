You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lifeguards rescue two swimmers caught in rip current at Nauset Beach in Orleans

Lifeguards rescue two swimmers caught in rip current at Nauset Beach in Orleans

August 22, 2025

ORLEANS – Lifeguards rescued two swimmers caught in a rip current at Nauset Beach about 2 PM. The two were evaluated by EMTs but declined to go to the hospital. Hurricane Erin has been causing dangerous rip currents up and down the east coast. Follow the advise of lifeguards when at the beach for your own safety.

