“Light It Up Red” for National Fallen Firefighter Foundation event

ONSET – Beginning tonight, Sunday September 26, 2021, the Onset Fire Department will be participating in the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) event, Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. We, along with the NFFF, invite everyone to participate in honoring and reflecting on those who died in the line of duty by lighting up red tonight through October 3, 2021. This event leads into the National Firefighters Memorial Weekend (Sat Oct. 2 – Sun Oct. 3, 2021) and National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9, 2021). Onset Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald, “Displaying a red light on a building, fire station, memorial, or even a house, is a small task but collectively, a big gesture in letting the family of a fallen firefighter know the sacrifice made by he or she, and by their family, is not forgotten.”

More information can be found at www.firehero.org/light-the-night. Any questions can also be made to the Onset Fire Department at (508) 295-2122.