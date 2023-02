CAPE COD – Light snowfall is making for slippery travel across the Cape. This crash happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) in Falmouth. No injuries were reported. Officials remind motorists to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

5:00 PM update: Multiple reports of crashes coming in across much of the upper and mid Cape. Several are reported on Route 6 in the Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch with reports of one vehicle overturned. No serious injuries reported.