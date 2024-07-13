You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lightning blamed for large power outage in Orleans

Lightning blamed for large power outage in Orleans

July 13, 2024

ORLEANS – Eversource officials say lightning was to blame for a power outage that affected about 1,800 customers in Orleans sometime after 7 AM Saturday. The company was able to use switching to restore service to all but about 138 customers a short time later.

