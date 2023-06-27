Lightning strike sparks attic fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A lightning strike is believed to have sparked an attic fire in a house in Falmouth early Tuesday morning. Firefighters had to negotiate large puddles from torrential downpours as they made their way to the Fox Run Lane residence sometime before 5 AM. Everyone escaped the house safely and no injuries were reported. Crews were able to get the fire out but the occupants will likely be displaced for a time. Further details were not immediately available.

From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: This morning at 4:50 AM, two residents on Fox Run Lane in East Falmouth were awakened by a loud noise that shook the house and the power went out. At that time there was heavy lighting and rain in the area. Shortly after the second-floor smoke detector activated. While searching the home they discovered a fire in a second-floor bedroom ceiling, small sections of the ceiling had fallen, and fire could be seen in the attic area above. Both residents safely evacuated the house. Falmouth Emergency Communications dispatched Fire Rescue apparatus for a reported structure fire. Car 28 arriving on location reports smoke visible at the roof ridge line. A working structure fire was declared. Engine 25’s crew made entry and went to the second-floor bedroom and quickly extinguished the fire. Also on location were Engine, 21, Engine 24, Engine 10, Ladder 26, and Joint Base Cape Cod Engine 407.