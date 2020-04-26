Video: Lightning strike sparks major house fire in Falmouth, other lightning strikes, power outages reported

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tashmoo Dr. house fire Falmouth, MA 4/26/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

FALMOUTH – A line of strong thunderstorms moved across the Cape late Sunday afternoon. Multiple lightning strikes were reported in Falmouth. One strike apparently started a fire in a large two story residence at 24 Tashmoo Drive. Heavy smoke was snowing from the attic when crews were arrived. A broken hydrant/water main hampered initial efforts to control the fire and forced officials to order all firefighters out of the building and upgrade to a second alarm assignment. All of the occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced occupants.

Mutual aid companies were called to 416 Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth for another reported lightning strike which caused smoke in the building but no apparent fire.

Shortly before 6 PM, a lightning strike was reported as a residence in the 500 block of South Orleans Road in Orleans. Some electrical equipment may have been damaged but no fire was reported. Yarmouth firefighters were called to a Route 6A home in Yarmouth Port where smoke was reported coming from the electrical outlets. The situation was quickly brought under control.

Sandwich and Bourne firefighters were called to Scusset Beach to a report of a para glider in distress. Further details were not immediately available.

Eversource reported about 300 customers without power in Mashpee after the storms.