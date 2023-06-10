FALMOUTH -Firefighters were called to a house fire on Rolling Rocks Lane in Falmouth shortly before 4:30 PM. According to reports smoke was coming from the attic of the two story Cape style house when crews arrived. Radar showed a thunderstorm in the area and it is believed a lightning strike started the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Lightning strike suspected as cause of house fire in Falmouth
June 10, 2023
FALMOUTH -Firefighters were called to a house fire on Rolling Rocks Lane in Falmouth shortly before 4:30 PM. According to reports smoke was coming from the attic of the two story Cape style house when crews arrived. Radar showed a thunderstorm in the area and it is believed a lightning strike started the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pamet River Restoration Gets $2 Million in State Funding
- Climate Change Event Scheduled for June 12
- Massachusetts Senate Unveils $590 Million Tax Relief Proposal
- Falmouth Affirms Appointment of New Police Chief
- Chatham Bars Inn Named Hotel of the Year
- Provincetown Begins July 4 Parade Planning
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Friends of Nobska Light
- Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck
- ARPA Funds Provide Boost for Local Transitional Housing
- NOAA: Amount of Warming Triggering Carbon Dioxide in Air Hits New Peak
- Hyannis Triathlon to be Held Saturday
- Harwich Deputy Police Chief Departing for Special Olympics Torch Run