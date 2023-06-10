You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lightning strike suspected as cause of house fire in Falmouth

June 10, 2023

FALMOUTH -Firefighters were called to a house fire on Rolling Rocks Lane in Falmouth shortly before 4:30 PM. According to reports smoke was coming from the attic of the two story Cape style house when crews arrived. Radar showed a thunderstorm in the area and it is believed a lightning strike started the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
