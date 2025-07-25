Lightning strikes cause damage in Mashpee, Falmouth

MASHPEE – Lightning strikes caused damage to two locations in Mashpee just after 5 PM Friday. The first call was for a house struck by lightning on Yellow Fin Way. Fire crews investigated a haze and checked for any fire. Minutes late a call came in for Walton Health Way where a lightning strike reportedly struck a hot tub. No injuries were reported.

Falmouth firefighters responded to a Gansett Road residence that had been struck by lightning. Crews checked the attic where was smoke was reported in an apartment over a garage. The occupants were able to safely evacuate.

Further details were not immediately available.